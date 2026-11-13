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Dunkin’ surprises Wyoming Teacher of the Year Brian Cox with year of free coffee Friday
By Garrett Grochowski,9 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s 2027 Teacher of the Year, Brian Cox, will be running on Dunkin’ for the next 365 days after being surprised with free coffee for a year Friday. The new Pershing Avenue Dunkin’s franchisees surprised Cox’s agricultural science class at South High with the news as well as free donuts and $5 gift cards for students.
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