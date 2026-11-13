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St. John’s Episcopal Hospital Completes Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion In Far Rockaway, New York
By Robert McCune,7 days ago
St. John’s Episcopal Hospital has completed construction on the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion in Far Rockaway, N.Y., according to a news release. The 4-story, 47,000-square-foot facility relocates outpatient services from the main hospital building on the same campus and consolidates previously dispersed programs in a single specialty care hub. The...