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Knoxville-area warming centers to offer about 700 beds amid suspected hypothermia death
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey,9 days ago
The Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability says partners will make around 700 beds available at warming centers this season, with talks ongoing to secure even more. The news comes as the Knox County Regional Forensic Center reports a suspected hypothermia death. For Context. Neither the county nor the city...
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