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Benson transition team draws criticism over DTE, MEDC ties
9 days ago
(The Center Square) – Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson has announced her transition team, drawing criticism over some of her selections. The current Michigan secretary of state will assume the governor’s office alongside her running mate, state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, on Jan. 1. Benson will succeed two-term Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, extending the party’s control of the governor’s office to a third consecutive term.