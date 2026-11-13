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The XI USERN Congress
By Tommaso DorigoA Quantum Diaries Survivor,5 days ago
USERN (Universal Scientific Education and Research Network) is a worldwide network of scientists from all disciplines, counting over 26,000 members in over 100 countries. USERN (Universal Scientific Education and Research Network) is a worldwide network of scientists from all disciplines, counting over 26,000 members in over 100 countries. The organization fosters interdisciplinary science across borders, and bestows yearly a 5,000$ prize to five under-40 scientists who distinguished themselves in five macro-areas of scientific research. You can visit the USERN web site here.