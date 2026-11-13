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Most Wanted Alert issued for East TN man convicted of murder. What we know
By Josh Jarnagin,9 days ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a Hamilton County man who was convicted of murder. 31-year-old Deangelo Demarcus Dews was out on bond, failed to return to court after a lunch recess and was subsequently convicted by a grand jury of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.