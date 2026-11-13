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DOJ Accelerates Implementation of Trump’s 2025 ‘English Only’ Executive Order for Government Agencies
By Warner Todd Huston,9 days ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued guidelines requiring all agencies to conduct business only in English. The new guidelines direct that “agencies should strive to operate solely in English,” according to the Washington Sun. The directive was issued to fulfill Trump’s executive order issued last year that...