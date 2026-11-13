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A Province Changes Hands: Maryland Contested
By 13 min read,9 days ago
On Christmas Day 1645, a Thursday, the House of Lords sat at Westminster and gave an order about a colony three thousand miles away. "Ordered by the Lords in Parlyament assembled, That the Comittee for forraigne Plantations, doe drawe vp an Ordinance, and present it to this howse, for the setling of the Plantation of Maryland vnder the Comand of Protestants, and for the indempnity of those that haue or shall act in this bussines."[1]The first colonists had landed in Maryland not quite twelve years before. Its charter belonged to Cecil Calvert, second Lord Baltimore, an English Catholic who had built the province on a bargain. Catholics would be left alone there, and so would everyone else who professed Christianity. It was his policy from the first, though it was not written into law until 1649. Few other places in the English world offered Catholics as much. The Lords were proposing to end that bargain by ordinance.