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UK police launch sex offense investigation into author, TV personality David Walliams
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press Share,8 days ago
LONDON -- London police said Friday that they are investigating children’s author and TV personality David Walliams for serious sexual offenses after news outlets reported that he used his fame to groom girls and young women for sex. The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations...