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Green Bay clinic turns waiting room into literacy learning space
By Baylee Peterson,9 days ago
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A local clinic on South Monroe Street is turning waiting time into reading time with a new space designed to help children learn and explore through books. N.E.W. Community Clinic partnered with Achieve Brown County to install its first Built Literacy Environment transforming part of the clinic's waiting room into an interactive space for children and families.
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