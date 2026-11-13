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Procurement Partners: GPOs and Purchasing Agents Bring Their Hotel Clients a Multifaceted Value Proposition
By George Seli,8 days ago
The “bottom line” to procurement is obtaining the right products at the right price, and to that end, many hoteliers opt to partner with a GPO or purchasing agent to capitalize on their supplier network and leverage. But a true procurement partner offers more than access to lower prices—providing clients strategic advice, real-time market intelligence, enhanced supply chain stability, risk management, and financial visibility. Ideally, a deep understanding of the hotel sector informs all these services.