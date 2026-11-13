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No Injuries Following a Fire in Fort Fairfield
By Karri Triplett,9 days ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - No injuries following a structure fire in Fort Fairfield. According to Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue, the department received a call at 8:50 this morning reporting a structure fire at the intersection of Brown and Depot Street. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke and flames coming out of the second story windows at 36 Brown Street. All occupants and pets were safely outside of the building upon arrival. There were no injuries reported. Fort Fairfield called in the Presque Isle, Caribou, Easton, and Limestone Fire Departments for mutual aid. Firefighters initiated an exterior fire attack while additional personnel and resources responded to the scene. Once sufficient resources were in place, crews transitioned to an interior attack and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Extensive overhaul operations were conducted to ensure the fire was fully extinguished. Both roads were closed to traffic during response. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
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