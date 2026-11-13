undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hapi Announces Partnership With dailypoint
By LODGING Staff,7 days ago
MIAMI, Florida—Hapi announced that it has partnered with dailypoint to expand connectivity to hotel technology systems and accelerate customer deployments. Through Hapi’s real-time connectivity infrastructure, dailypoint can now reduce the engineering resources required to build and maintain individual integrations. As part of the agreement, dailypoint will use Hapi...