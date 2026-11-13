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A Brighter Stay: Best Practices for Guestroom Lighting
By Peter Wu,8 days ago
Lighting is one of the first things a guest notices in a hotel room, and it’s one of the most common sources of complaints. A reading light that also wakes a partner, a vanity mirror that casts shadows across the face, or a switch that cannot be found in the dark can all shape how a guest remembers a stay. For owners and operators planning a guestroom renovation, a few specification choices at the bedside, the vanity, and the accent zones make a significant difference in comfort, energy use, and long-term maintenance.