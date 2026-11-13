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Men’s Basketball Faces Goldey-Beacom and Wilmington in West Chester
8 days ago
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The Lincoln University (Pa.) men's basketball team heads to West Chester for two nonconference games against Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference opponents Nov. 14–15. The Lions face Goldey-Beacom College at 1 p.m. Saturday before taking on Wilmington University (Del.) on Sunday. Lincoln's athletics schedule lists Sunday's tipoff at 1 p.m.