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LionPATH to be offline this weekend for scheduled maintenance
By Kevin Harris,8 days ago
LionPATH, Penn State’s official student information system, will be down this weekend due to scheduled maintenance, according to an email sent to users at Penn State. From Nov. 14, 12:01 a.m. to Nov. 15, 11:59 a.m, the system will be unavailable to all users. The LionPATH Development and Maintenance Organization will use this time to complete a necessary system upgrade from the software vendor, Oracle.