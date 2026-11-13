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Traversing.ai Enables Direct Hotel Bookings Through ChatGPT at Rio Las Vegas
By LODGING Staff,8 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Traversing.ai announced that travelers can now search live room availability at the Rio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, and complete a reservation, including payment, all on ChatGPT, without being redirected to a website or third-party booking platform. Once on property, guests can turn to ChatGPT for services like requesting housekeeping items and accessing concierge support.