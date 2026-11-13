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California High-Speed Rail Completes Hanford Viaduct, Five Other Structures
By Kyra Senese, Contributing Editor,9 days ago
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has completed the Hanford Viaduct in Kings County, the largest structure along the project’s first 119 miles of construction, the authority announced Nov. 12. Officials also announced the completion of five other structures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, including two viaducts, two bridges...