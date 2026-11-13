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North Hills Motel 6 Becomes 111-Unit Homeless Housing After Years-Long Conversion
By Ben Levine,8 days ago
A Motel 6 near the 405 freeway on Roscoe Boulevard in North Hills has been converted into 111 units of interim housing, according to the New York Post, with the project tied to a state-funded effort to turn old motels into shelter for homeless Californians. The building will be run by a San Fernando Valley nonprofit that says residents will get three meals a day along with case management and housing navigation.
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