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Cool but pleasant this weekend; warmer next week
By Shawn Cable,8 days ago
After a week of big temperature swings, we’re looking forward to a sunny, dry weekend. It will still be chilly, with temperatures running a little below average Saturday and Sunday, but a significant warmup is on the way next week. In fact, temperatures could climb to between 15 and 20 degrees above average by the middle of next week, with some places potentially reaching 60 degrees. The dry weather will continue through at least the middle of next week before rain chances return late in the week.
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