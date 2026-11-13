undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pflugerville Council Kills Wine Bar Plan Next to Church's Recovery Ministry
By Natalie Petrovich,8 days ago
Pflugerville City Council unanimously rejected a proposed zoning amendment Tuesday that would have cleared the way for a wine bar to set up shop next to Parkway Bible Church, a congregation that runs an addiction recovery ministry. The vote effectively shut the door on plans to relocate the recently shuttered Three Legged Goat into the same planned unit development as the church.