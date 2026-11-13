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Interpreting Real-Time Pulmonary Graphics in Neonatal Invasive Conventional Mechanical Ventilation
By Gustavo M Rocha,9 days ago
Modern ventilators are equipped with monitors that present real-time pulmonary function values, as well as a graphical representation of curves, which allow us to assess pulmonary mechanics and interaction between the patient and the ventilator. Using the graphs of the different curves, we can adjust the ventilatory parameters in the most appropriate way, reducing the patient's respiratory work and maximizing comfort. 1.