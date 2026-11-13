undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Detroit Lions build playgrounds in Munich and Leverkusen to bring local youth together in Germany
8 days ago
DETROIT – In partnership with Carter's Kids and the German cities of Munich and Leverkusen, the Detroit Lions are building two playgrounds in Munich and Leverkusen to support local youth in Germany. The playgrounds will be an essential piece of community infrastructure to help children develop the skills they need to promote creativity, physical fitness, health and wellbeing and social interaction.
1