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Growing attention on menopause highlights gaps in women’s questions and treatment options
By Lydia Bice,8 days ago
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Menopause is getting more attention, but many women still have questions about what to expect and what treatment options are available. To help break down what women should know, Dr. Sunita Reddy, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Kettering Medical Center and the author of “Before We Were Women,” joined Lydia Bice in studio.