undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shen Girls Soccer Heads to the Final Four
By 3tone Digital,7 days ago
The Mustangs meet Lancaster at noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at Dryden High School. Tap a matchup for the regional results. Shen’s noon game is marked in gold. In the Nov. 7 regional in the rain at Niskayuna, junior forward Lillyann Palmer led the way, senior Annika Aley scored before the half, junior Brittany Tetlack finished it late, and keeper Ellie Reidy made four saves.