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Could the Summer of 2026 Affect Herd Fertility?
8 days ago
June, July, and August across Kansas mesonet stations averaged 78.9°F, ranking as the 14th-warmest summer since 18951. For Southwest KS, it was the 6th warmest on record. The heat extended well beyond summer. From April through October, Hays recorded 30 nights with low temperatures of 70°F or higher. On 24 of those nights, daytime highs also reached 100°F or higher. The earliest nighttime low above 70°F occurred June 17, and temperatures remained unusually warm into fall, with a low of 71°F and a high of 95°F on October 15. With prolonged periods of high daytime and nighttime temperatures, an important question is whether heat stress affected reproductive performance in beef herds bred this summer.