undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eli Manning Gives Arch Advice for Remainder of Texas Season in New Video Ahead of LSU Matchup
By Kinnu Singh,9 days ago
"There's gonna be a couple of series you have a three-and-out. Hey, you're going to throw an interception, but you're also going to make some plays. And you can never let one series kind of dictate your mindset going into the next one. And I think he's done a good job overcoming those things and just bouncing back, always being present, and being able to step up late in games and make the plays that he needs to [make]. So he's still a young quarterback. He's learning each and every week. They're playing well right now, he's in a good rhythm. Hopefully he can keep that going."