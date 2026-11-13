undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hornet Volleyball Falls in Five Against Bronchos in MIAA Quarterfinals
By Courtesy of ESU Athletics,8 days ago
Emporia State volleyball fell in five sets to Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Thursday night from St. Joseph, Mo. Set one went back and forth early with the Hornets holding a slim 5-4 margin before the Bronchos scored six straight to force an ESU timeout. Emporia State closed the gap as the set went on, eventually pulling level at 20-20. Central Oklahoma would score four of the next five points and eventually take set one 25-23.