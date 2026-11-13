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Virtually perfect since May, Baker's 2026 journey with Rays a meteoric rise
7 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays weren’t supposed to have a closer this year. They wound up with the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year. While Louis Varland became the first-ever recipient of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s AL Reliever of the Year Award on Wednesday night, Rays closer Bryan Baker earned Major League Baseball’s highest honor for a relief pitcher during the MLB Awards presented by MGM Rewards in Las Vegas.