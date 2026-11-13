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The Energy Report 11/13/26
By Phil Flynn Follow Phil Flynn,8 days ago
We’ve Got The Oil Strait, So Bring On The Oil Glut. For President Trump, it’s straight talk, and to be honest with you, he’s pretty much right. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” he said in a Truth Social post. Gasoline prices have dropped a lot. Oil did bounce yesterday on worries about the peace talks, but there’s more and more evidence that Iran has lost its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, and that could set us up for a glut a few months after the war ends.