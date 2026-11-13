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Shrinking Inland Barge Fleet, Rising Replacement Costs Could Strain U.S. Grain Exports
By Source Tanner Ehmke, Lead GrainsOilseeds Economist, CoBank,8 days ago
The U.S. inland waterway system is entering a period of structural tightening, which carries significant implications for grain transportation and the broader farm economy. Aging barges, rising construction costs and recurring low-water events on the Mississippi River are threatening to constrain grain transportation on the nation’s most important agricultural export corridor.