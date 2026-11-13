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2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition Brings Back the Type R’s Iconic Yellow
By Marc Carter,7 days ago
Acura has revealed a series of updates for the 2027 Integra Type S. However, the big news is that the brand will offer a special, limited-production Heritage Edition that pays homage to an icon from the Acura model history. The Heritage Edition boasts exclusive yellow paint and copper wheels along with a few additional retro cues. Acura says the 2027 Integra Type S Heritage Edition celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the original Integra Type R’s arrival in the U.S.