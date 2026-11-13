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Keelon Russell game-time decision for Vanderbilt, Mack getting reps at practice, per report
By Justin Smith,9 days ago
Keelon Russell is a game-time decision ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on Vanderbilt on Saturday, ON3’s Pete Nakos has reported. This decision has reportedly led to more first-team reps for Austin Mack this week. Russell has been listed as probable in the availability report for the game throughout the week. The quarterback has started every game for Alabama this season.