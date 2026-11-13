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The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro just scored their first major discount
By Patrick Farmer,9 days ago
TL;DR: Amazon has dropped an early Black Friday deal that carves 20% off the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, marking the first major discount I've seen on the wireless cans. In a tech landscape where just about every device looks the same, it's nice that brands like Nothing are trying something different. The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro boast a unique transparent design with a sturdy titanium and aluminum construction, plus you get ultra-customizable sound with some powerful noise cancelation out of the box. Grab the wireless headphones from Amazon today and you'll score a straight 20% off your purchase, making the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro cheaper than they've ever been.