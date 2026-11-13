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A New Exhibition and Podcast Offer a Rare Glimpse Into Artists’ Stories and Creative Processes That Shaped the American Craft Movement
By The Archives of American Art,8 days ago
The Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art announced today “Materials, Methods, and Meanings: Craft in the Archives of American Art,” a new exhibition exploring stories of craft that have shaped the American experience. Now on view at the Lawrence A. Fleischman Gallery in the Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture in Washington, D.C., the exhibition is a contribution to the Smithsonian's celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.