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Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office receives $94K grant for high-visibility enforcement
By WCTV Staff,9 days ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is receiving a $94,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant, called “High Visibility Enforcement,” was provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant is expected to help reduce injuries, crashes and fatalities on Georgia roads.
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