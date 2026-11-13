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The Pindown: Reacting to the INSANE Win in Washington
By Wes Davenport,8 days ago
Talking Cade’s historic night & Ausar’s triple double w/Mikey Talks Pistons. The Pistons won a double overtime thriller against a motivated Washington Wizards in Capital One Arena. Cade Cunningham dropped a career high 52 points to go with 11 assists and NO TURNOVERS, Ausar logged his first triple double, and countless others stepped up big time to secure the win. Wes is joined by Mikey from Mikey Talks Pistons to break down all the history and craziness of the game, while also discussing Jalen Duren’s injury update & how the team might secure a winning record in the upcoming week.