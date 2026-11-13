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Air Force eyes reactivation of dormant Montana missile field as Sentinel project grows in scope
By Matt Hudson Montana Free Press,8 days ago
The Air Force is exploring the reactivation of a north-central Montana nuclear missile field, roughly the size of Rhode Island, as part of the Department of Defense’s Sentinel project to replace the land-based arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs. The area under consideration includes 50 missile silos that...
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