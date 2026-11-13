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Joseph Levy on Capturing a Harmonious Life in “All the Music in the World”
By Stephen Saito,8 days ago
As fast as Emanuel Ax’s fingers can move across a piano keyboard, it can appear in “All the Music in the World” that there’s no slowing down elsewhere in his life on the eve of turning 75 with a calendar as packed with public performances as ever. He makes time for both his family and his students, taking seriously a commitment to Julliard to help train the next generation of classical pianists, but time flies by when besides the concerts that fill his schedule, he carries on work on major projects, from volunteering to perform an original concerto composed by John Williams, recording “Beethoven for Three” with longtime friends Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos which will cover that composer’s entire oeuvre, and ultimately preparing for an anniversary show at Carnegie Hall where he’ll celebrate 50 years of taking the stage across the street on which he grew up in New York in 2024.