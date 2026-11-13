undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From bus routes to ball games, diesel prices are squeezing rural Montana school budgets
By JoVonne WagnerZeke Lloyd Montana Free Press,8 days ago
At Beaverhead County High School in the southwest corner of Montana, superintendent Josh Patterson had a dilemma last month when the school’s football team, the Beavers, qualified for a state playoff game in Whitefish. Patterson had to get students back and forth from Dillon to Whitefish, a roughly 12-hour round-trip bus ride.