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Route 837 Duquesne Boulevard Utility Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County
By Amy,8 days ago
Intermittent traffic stoppages to occur. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing utility work on Route 837 (Duquesne Boulevard) in the City of Duquesne and West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, November 16 weather permitting. There will be single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers and intermittent traffic stoppages...