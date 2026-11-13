undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NC attorney general sues to block veterinary supply merger, citing pet care costs
By Jada Harris,9 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a lawsuit to block a proposed merger between two major veterinary supply distributors, warning the deal could raise costs for veterinarians and pet owners. Covetrus plans to buy MWI for $3.5 billion. The companies distribute medications, equipment, software...
2