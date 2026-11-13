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Diederich College of Communication to host AEJMC Midwinter Conference
7 days ago
The Diederich College of Communication will welcome researchers from around the country at the 2027 AEJMC Midwinter Conference from March 4-6 in Johnston Hall. “We are thrilled to welcome communication researchers from a variety of disciplines and life perspectives to Milwaukee to collaborate, learn and ultimately make each other’s work better,” said conference chair Dr. Patrick Johnson, assistant professor of journalism and media studies.