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Keiser (Fla.) Begins Title Defense as Unanimous No. 1 in NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll
8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) secured all 11 first-place votes to claim the top spot in the 2026-27 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Seahawks enter the new season following a 24-1 campaign that culminated in the program’s first national championship under the Keiser umbrella, defeating Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 4-1. Lindsey Wilson holds the No. 2 position after posting a 17-2 record last season. The Blue Raiders earned their spot in the championship match with a semifinal victory over Tennessee Wesleyan, which begins the new season ranked third. The Bulldogs compiled a 20-2 record in 2025-26.