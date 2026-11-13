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OKCPS marks 20th annual youth Powwow Saturday at Grant High School
By Hayden Alexander,9 days ago
Oklahoma City Public Schools' Native American Student Services is celebrating the 20th annual powwow, "Today's Energy, Tomorrow's Legacy," this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 14. The all-youth powwow features three dance divisions: Tiny Tots for children ages 6 and under, the junior division for dancers ages 7 to 12, and the teen division for dancers ages 13 to 17.