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Mavericks and Washburn (KS) host Central Region opening rounds
By Ashle Paige,8 days ago
The regular season is over, conference tournaments have finished, and now it's time for the big event of the season, the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer tournament. Six wins is what it will take to bring home a national championship from Kansas City, MO. Most of the regional tournament participants haven't hoisted the trophy before and hope 2026 is their time to shine.