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AI Tools Take on Cancer Classification, Reporting, and Test Triage at AMP 2026
7 days ago
Studies presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology annual meeting evaluate how artificial intelligence can support diagnosis, reporting, and genetic test selection. Researchers are presenting data at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo in Seattle on how artificial intelligence (AI) can help laboratories classify difficult cancers, produce more reliable genetic reports, and decide which specimens need rapid molecular testing. Most of the work is preliminary, and several authors note that further validation is needed.