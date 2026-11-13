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Mercy BioAnalytics Joins NHS Multicancer Blood Test Trial
8 days ago
The company’s liquid biopsy platform will be evaluated as a tool to help general practitioners identify patients with abdominal symptoms who need urgent cancer workups. Mercy BioAnalytics has been selected to contribute tests to STRIDE-RCT, a randomized interventional trial of blood-based multicancer detection in England’s National Health Service (NHS) primary care system. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is one of two US-based companies among the first four selected.