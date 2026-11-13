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Bailey Buzz: What is the Danville Symphony Orchestra’s New Album Project?
By Steve Brandy,5 days ago
THE FOLLOWING IS FROM JENNIFER BAILEY’S “BAILEY BUZZ” COLUMN IN NEWS-GAZETTE. ABOVE: Danville Symphony Orchestra Music Director Matthew Sheppard. The Danville Symphony Orchestra and Illinois composer Tim Corpus announced a new crowdfunding project for their new album, “Where the Rivers Meet.” The historic project marks the orchestra’s 60th anniversary season and coincides with the bicentennial of the city of Danville. The album will feature an Illinois-forward program, anchored by the first commercial recording of new large orchestral works by Corpus.