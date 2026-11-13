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Molecular Testing Reveals STI Antibiotic Resistance and Cancer Recurrence Risk
7 days ago
Two studies presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology annual meeting highlight how molecular testing could help guide treatment for a sexually transmitted infection and identify patients at greater risk of endometrial cancer recurrence. Two new studies on women’s health are being presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP)...